EAST AURORA — A series of beginner’s beekeeping classes will begin later this month.
The classes are offered by Western New York Honey Producers Inc. They will be conducted from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 25 to Feb. 22 in the powerhouse facility at the Roycroft Campus on 39 South Grove St.
A final bee yard visit will also be in the spring at a time and location to be announced.
Topics will include: Choosing equipment, acquiring bees, hive locations, bee biology, nectar plants, winter prep, basic diseases, pest ID and management, hive products, and more.
The series is everybody from total amateurs to experienced beekeepers.
Students are responsible for purchasing their own books: “Hive Management” by Bonney and “The Beekeeper’s Handbook,” by Sammataro and Avitable.
