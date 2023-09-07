Six Flags announces new roller coasters, upcoming attractions

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. announced one of the most substantial planned investments in the company’s theme parks in more than a decade.
The upcoming investments span across more than a dozen parks, featuring an impressive lineup of thrilling additions designed to captivate and exhilarate guests. This expansion includes five brand-new rides in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, bringing iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to life in exhilarating experiences.
In addition, Six Flags will launch three new roller coasters, including a state-of-the-art Ultra Surf coaster, the first Super Boomerang coaster in North America, and a new wood coaster featuring modern, revolutionary Timberliner coaster cars delivering an ultra-comfortable ride.
“At Six Flags, our relentless drive for innovation is powered by our passion to create moments of pure joy and excitement for our guests,” CEO Selim Bassoul said. “This investment is central to our strategy to create fun and memorable experiences for every member of the family and reinforces Six Flags’ position as the leader in thrills.”
“This builds on our recent efforts to offer new events and dining experiences by also introducing new rides for thrill-seekers and families, all while making improvements to many existing popular rides,” Bassoul continued.
The new rides coming to the parks include the El Rio Lento at Six Flags Over Texas, CYBORG Cyber Revolution at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, THE JOKER: Carnival of Chaos at Six Flags St. Louis, Sky Striker at Six Flags Great America and more.
In addition to the new rides and attractions, many Six Flags parks will see new theming and other improvements to existing rides.