Grow LivCo

Livingston County Economic Development will receive $500,000 in federal funding to support a county-led initiative focused on the creation, growth and advocacy for small business.

U.S. Senators Charles E. “Chuck” Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand secured the funding which will be used for a new Dream-O-Vate program, which is designed to encourage the create of new opportunities and attract small business to the county.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.