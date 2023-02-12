Livingston County Economic Development will receive $500,000 in federal funding to support a county-led initiative focused on the creation, growth and advocacy for small business.
U.S. Senators Charles E. “Chuck” Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand secured the funding which will be used for a new Dream-O-Vate program, which is designed to encourage the create of new opportunities and attract small business to the county.
“Dream-O-Vate has had a significant economic impact throughout our area by spurning the creation of new opportunities and attracting small businesses to our county. Initiatives like this are critical as we continue to develop ways to bolster economic growth,” said Livingston County Board of Supervisors Chair David L. Lefeber, who thank Schumer and Gillibrand “for their tireless efforts in support of our small businesses.”
The Dream-O-Vate program is a scalable and replicable initiative developed by the Livingston County Economic Development Office that encourages entrepreneurs to apply and compete for the chance to open a storefront business and earn a coveted business start-up benefits package designed to help turn their dream into a reality.
Dream-O-Vate aims to recruit new businesses while also assisting existing businesses that plan to significantly expand or branch into an additional business concept. As a result, the program has improved the economic climate for all area businesses through increased resident and tourist traffic.
“The Dream-O-Vate program has been highly successful in providing financial support and mentorship for small businesses and continues to have a profound impact on our towns and villages,” said William Bacon, director of Livingston County’s Economic Development. “Senators Schumer and Gillibrand understand that rural economic development begins at the grassroots level and their continued support of our innovative approach to building our entrepreneurial economy has been instrumental for the growth and progress in Livingston County.”
Dream-O-Vate, officially a Microenterprise Assistance project, will see participants go through a series of entrepreneurship classes where they will work with professionals in areas such as business formation, legal, insurance, accounting, payroll, branding, and marketing, among others.
The Dream-O-Vate project is part of more than $250 million in funding that Schumer and Gillibrand were able to deliver to the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region in an effort to support key infrastructure, job training, educational opportunities and other meaningful projects.
Dream-O-Vate provides training, funding and the essential resources and tools needed to successfully open businesses.
The first Dream-O-Vate program was announced in late 2018, taking inspiration from the “Brew in Livingston” competition that helped create a craft beer trail in Livingston County. “Brew In Livingston” saw four winners named on St. Patrick’s Day 2017, and the county’s economic development office worked with three other breweries to further their plans.
Dream-O-Vate takes its name by combining the words “dream” and “innovate.” The program debuted in 2019 and feature more winners than the Brew In Livingston competition as the start-up are less for a retail business than a craft brewery.
The 2019 program, with $200,000 in grants and technical assistance had nine winners and assisted businesses across five communities. The winners, representing both new and expanding businesses, were Borken Restaurant in Mount Morris, Sweet Arts Bakery in Geneseo, TrailOtter in Leicester, Jonny B’s in Lima, Dublin Corners Tap Room in Geneseo, Wendy’s Pantry + Country Mouse Tea House in Mount Morris, Honey Girl Gourmet in Geneseo, Livonia Inn in Livonia, and Sunrise Bouldering in Geneseo.
The program returned in 2021. Fifteen winners were named in 2021. They were Angie’s Ice Cream in Dansville, A.N. Wine + Liquor House in Geneseo, Avon Park Theatre in Avon, Creekside Creamery in Mount Morris, Easton’s Food + Drink in Lima, Florence’s Perpetual Estate Sale in Geneseo, Little Lake Brewing, LLC, in Lakeville, Milk + Honey Cafe in Lima, Seasonal Pantry in Geneseo, Six Sprouts Farm Market in Avon, The Barn at Fire Creek Farms in Livonia, Dansville Granola Company in Dansville, The Local Roost, The VAULT (Vintage and Upcycled Lasting Treasures) in Dansville, and Woodlawn Distillery in Linwood.
–––
Learn more about the County’s small business advocacy and the Dream-O-Vate initiative by visiting Grow LivCo’s official website at https://www.growlivco.com/resources.