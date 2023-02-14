ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding taxpayers that e-filing is one of the fastest and easiest ways to file their tax returns, check their refund status, and receive their money as quickly as possible.
“Meet your tax obligations and check on your refund in the easiest way possible by taking advantage of the convenient and secure resources available 24/7 on the Tax Department website, www.tax.ny.gov,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller in a news release. “There’s simply no need to waste time on the phone, or at a bank or post office.”