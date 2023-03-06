ALBANY — The second round of competitive grants for the state Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts Grant Program.
In partnership with the Land Trust Alliance, a total of $1.35 million in grant funding is available for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to award to eligible, accredited land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land to protect them from future development.
The goal of the grant program is to increase the pace of forest land conservation to keep forests, since forests combat climate change.
Applicants may apply for up to $350,000 to fund the acquisition of conservation easements on forest land in New York state. To apply, a 25% match of grant funding is required and land trusts must be accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.
Pre-applications are now being accepted and are due by May 11.
Full applications are by invitation only. Those invited must submit a full application will be notified by June 13.
Complete details about the grants, including eligibility requirements and other program elements, can be found at www.landtrustalliance.org.
Privately owned forest lands cover 13.62 million acres and represent 74% of New York’s forests.
