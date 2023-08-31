ALBANY — New York residents can now access the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles online pre-screening service to help them prepare to get a New York non-driver ID card.
The new digital tool will help customers learn if they are eligible for a non-driver ID and identify what they will need to bring to a DMV office along with their application.
“Non-driver IDs are extremely helpful forms of identification for all kinds of people in New York State who do not drive, and now we are making it even easier to get one,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a news release. “The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers and achieve our goal of ‘one visit and done’. We have expanded live chat customer service options and made it more convenient than ever to get an appointment in many offices. Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point, so we are focused on simplifying how we do business.”
Customers statewide can access this pre-screening tool to determine their eligibility and learn what documents they need to bring to an office. All customers who use this tool will be more prepared for their office visit.
Customers will need a NY.gov ID to use the service. After a customer uses the non-driver ID pre-screening tool and has their application and forms of proof prepared, they make a reservation at their local DMV office.
Any person of any age with lawful status in the U.S. can get a non-driver ID card. Applicants must apply at a DMV office, and will be provided a temporary non-photo document until DMV mails the permanent ID.
State residents might find this a good opportunity to upgrade their non-driver ID card to a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID.
The Federal Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until May 7, 2025, at which time every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or a US passport, to fly within the United States and to enter certain federal buildings.