SYRACUSE — Visitors to the 2023 Great New York State Fair can apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, as well as perform a variety of other tasks at a mobile DMV office in the Center of Progress Building.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles will offer services there from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Labor Day. On Labor Day, the Fair ends at 9 p.m.
At the DMV mobile office, fairgoers can learn about the New York State Fair license plate and the more than 200 custom plates available. The DMV will also assist customers with more than 70 online transactions, including scheduling an office reservation or road test and address changes, and provide information on the new online permit test.
Those who need to renew their driver license or apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID can also get an eye test done.
Customers can also use the DMV’s REAL ID document guide that explains exactly what documents they will need to bring to DMV and creates an individualized checklist of all the documents.