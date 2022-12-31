ALBANY — A total of 432 certified Drug Recognition Experts are now serving statewide in New York’s law enforcement agencies.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee administered six DRE training programs with 99 graduates successfully completing the training. The GTSC will train law enforcement officers next year with the goal of increasing the number of certified Drug Recognition Experts to 550 statewide.
“We’ve made many changes in how New York approaches cannabis use with legalization for those 21 and over, but one thing that hasn’t changed are the risks to yourself and others if you drive high,” said Executive Director Chris Alexander of the Office of Cannabis Management in a news release. ”
DREs are used when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified.
The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE standards. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification.
