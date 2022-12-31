ALBANY — A total of 432 certified Drug Recognition Experts are now serving statewide in New York’s law enforcement agencies.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee administered six DRE training programs with 99 graduates successfully completing the training. The GTSC will train law enforcement officers next year with the goal of increasing the number of certified Drug Recognition Experts to 550 statewide.

