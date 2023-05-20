ALBANY — New Yorkers of all ages of the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bike.
May is National Bike Safety Month, and as the weather begins to get warmer and individuals have more opportunities for outdoor activities, New Yorkers are urged to make safety a priority by wearing helmets, which will reduce the risk of severe head injury and save lives, state officials said in a news relese.
“Helmets are not just for children, they are a vital piece of safety equipment that can save the lives of bikers of all ages,” said New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “As New Yorkers across the state begin to take advantage of the warmer weather by biking in one of our state’s many beautiful bike trails, parks or streets, I urge all riders to put on their helmets and proper safety gear before beginning their adventures on two wheels.”
Responsible riding tips include:
n Follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists.
n Bicyclists should ride with the flow of traffic, while walkers should go against traffic.
n Ride in a safe environment away from traffic in a path, park or trail.
n Check out the full list of NYS Department of Motor Vehicle’s tips on how to share the road safely.
n Bike helmets should have a snug but comfortable fit on the rider’s head.
n A helmet only works when it is worn properly for the duration of an activity. Make sure your helmet has a chin strap and buckle that lays flat and stays fastened. Wear your helmet level on your forehead, not tilted back.