ALBANY — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is alerting consumers about the potential of heavy metal contamination in potash products.

Potash, also known as Kaun or Akanwu, is edible and has a salty taste. It is used to shorten cooking time and maintain the freshness and color of vegetables. Through routine sampling, the Department has found potash to contain heavy metals in more than 93 percent of the samples that they have collected and analyzed and is advising against the consumption of such products, which are also often sold as a dietary supplement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1