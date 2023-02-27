ALBANY — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is alerting consumers about the potential of heavy metal contamination in potash products.
Potash, also known as Kaun or Akanwu, is edible and has a salty taste. It is used to shorten cooking time and maintain the freshness and color of vegetables. Through routine sampling, the Department has found potash to contain heavy metals in more than 93 percent of the samples that they have collected and analyzed and is advising against the consumption of such products, which are also often sold as a dietary supplement.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.
Routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by the New York State Food Laboratory has shown that these products.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumption of products containing heavy metals, such as lead and arsenic, has been associated with cancer, skin lesions, developmental effects, diabetes, learning disabilities and more. Heavy metals are especially harmful to vulnerable populations, including infants, young children, pregnant women and their fetuses.
