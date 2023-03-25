HARRISBURG, PA – Farmers and ranchers still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Although the deadline for submitting the ag census has just passed, NASS will continue to accept completed census questionnaires through the spring to ensure all farmers and ranchers take advantage of the opportunity to be represented in the widely used data.
“When you respond to the census, you are ensuring you are seeing yourself in the data and showcasing the industry you are a part of,” NASS Northeastern Regional Director King Whetstone said in a news release. “Census data drives decision-making at all levels of government.”
NASS will continue to follow up with producers through the spring with mailings, phone calls, and personal visits. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their ag census either online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail as soon as possible.
NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.
To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions, past ag census data, special study information, and more.
