Parker Burnette studied metal trades at Genesee Valley BOCES from 2014 to 2016.
Metal Trades encompasses welding, machining, fabrication and pretty much anything to do with working with metal.
Burnette went on to study welding technology for two years at Jamestown Community College.
“I had aspirations of teaching at some point later on down the road. It was more or less to put me in a better position for my future employment, so I wouldn’t have to start directly at the bottom,” said Burnette.
Recently, Burnette saw there was a vacancy at BOCES and seized the opportunity to become a teacher at Genesee Valley BOCES.
“I reached out to Ollie, my old instructor. He was ecstatic for me! I asked him if it’s something he thought would be a good fit for me because I knew he had developed a legacy there and I wanted his input,” said Burnette.
Olie Olson retired in 2022 after a 29-year teaching career.
Olson made a great impression and had a big affect on Burnette’s career choices.
Burnette began teaching welding and machining at Genesee Valley BOCES in September. He works with a co-teacher and a teacher’s aide and he values both of them.
“It’s fantastic. I have a great relationship with all my kids. I like going to work every day. I like working with them all. It’s actually been more enjoyable than I even thought it could be,” said Burnette. “It’s really a joint effort between the three of us. No one can really take credit. It takes all three of us to make sure it runs smoothly.”
Burnette is thankful for the education he obtained while attending Genesee Valley BOCES.
“If I had never gone to BOCES, I have no idea where I would be today,” said Burnette. “I would recommend BOCES to anyone who doesn’t have a really deep passion for one thing in particular. If they’re not really sure what they want to do. Even if you don’t pursue a career in what you do at BOCES, it’s still a skill to take with you in life and a second option to fall back on. I would strongly recommend it to anyone.”
