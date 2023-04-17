SUNY drops high school test requirements

SUNY will no longer require standardized testing for college admissions.
The New York Post reports the SUNY board of trustees unanimously dropped the SAT and ACT from its requirements for applications to undergraduate programs at its 64 schools. SUNY had temporarily suspended the requirements from 2020 through 2023 due to the pandemic, but have now extended that measure.
“It is recommended that the current authorization for campuses to suspend the undergraduate admissions requirement to submit SAT and ACT scores be continued prospectively, with flexibility maintained for campuses (students may still submit standardized test scores if available),” SUNY Chancellor King said in a resolution. “Maintaining a test-optional policy is consistent with national trends at peer institutions.”
“Each SUNY campus will continue its longstanding commitment to a holistic review of student applications that includes grades, program of study, academic achievements, non-academic achievements, and other activities that allow for the evaluation of the potential success of a candidate for admission,” the chancellor said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.