SUNY drops high school test requirements

SUNY will no longer require standardized testing for college admissions.

The New York Post reports the SUNY board of trustees unanimously dropped the SAT and ACT from its requirements for applications to undergraduate programs at its 64 schools. SUNY had temporarily suspended the requirements from 2020 through 2023 due to the pandemic, but have now extended that measure.

