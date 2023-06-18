CASTILE — Table Rock Farm would like to recognize the following employees who are celebrating employment anniversaries in 2023.
One Year
n Wayne Bennion of Castile retired from a productive career in farming and came to Table Rock with the aim of putting efficient shop management systems in place. He completed that goal and then went on to better organize many aspects of the farm, to label and inventory areas and to create ways to just make Table Rock’s farming systems better.
n Adam Konka of Bliss owned and operated his own dairy before turning his herd skills to productive use at another Wyoming County farm. At Table Rock, he works weekend overnight shifts.
n Amanda Liddick of Centerville, Allegany County, is part of the milking team. In addition to working at Table Rock, she is the mother of two children and helps operate their own family’s dairy.
n Charlotte Nickerson of Arcade milks part-time at the farm. She is graduating from Pioneer Central School this month and plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill in the fall. She has long been an active 4-H member and also works at High Hurdles, where she helps people with disabilities establish and meet goals.
Five Years
n Booker Liddick of Houghton began doing weekend chores at Table Rock in 2018 and became a full-time shop and crop team member in June 2022. Booker was home-schooled and has previously worked at Houghton University and in construction.
n Ethan Liddick of Centerville has been part of the Table Rock herd team since 2018. In addition to his duties at the farm, he is a National Guardsman and manages his own dairy. Ethan travelled to Wisconsin in 2021 to attend the Dairyland Hoof Care Institute.
n Shara Pawlowski of Rushford joined Table Rock in June 2018 and honed her skills in many areas of the dairy. She is currently part of the night team. Shara likes learning and has made significant efforts to attend Cooperative Extension trainings and to seek out information at farm meetings and through college classes. Her diligent efforts have built her skills and benefitted the farm. She is also a certified EMT.
Twenty Years
Edward Koerner of Portageville has worked part-time at Table Rock Farm since 2003. Ed is a welcome member of the farm’s cropping operations and also reared heifers for Table Rock for many years in addition to operating his own dairy. Now in semi-retirement, Ed continues to perform custom crop work and to maintain his own beef herd.