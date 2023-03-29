The New York Lottery today announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Tuesday’s Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at MicGinny’s, 2246 E. River Rd. in Rochester and at News On 23rd Inc. 171 W. 23rd St. in Manhattan. Each sold a prize-winning ticket worth $18,376.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

