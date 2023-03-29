The New York Lottery today announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Tuesday’s Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at MicGinny’s, 2246 E. River Rd. in Rochester and at News On 23rd Inc. 171 W. 23rd St. in Manhattan. Each sold a prize-winning ticket worth $18,376.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.