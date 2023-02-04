One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Feb. 3 Take 5 Evening drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Feb. 3 Take 5 Evening drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
The ticket, worth $40,804.50, was purchased at Tops Market, 390 Maple Rd., Buffalo.
The winning numbers were 9, 21, 23, 26, 30.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/
