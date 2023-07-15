ALBANY — Property tax levy growth will be capped at 2 percent for 2024 for local governments that operate on a calendar-based fiscal year, according to data released Friday by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
The figure affects tax cap calculations for all counties, towns and fire districts, as well as 44 cities and 13 villages.
“Allowable tax levy growth will be limited to 2% for a third consecutive year,” DiNapoli said in a news release. “Although the rate of inflation has begun to decrease, it still poses a challenge for local governments and their budgets. As local governments spend down their one-time federal pandemic assistance, officials will need to carefully develop and balance their budgets for the coming year.”
In accordance with state law, DiNapoli’s office calculated the 2024 inflation factor at 6.26% for those local governments with a calendar fiscal year, well above the 2% allowable levy increase, and indicative of the higher costs facing these localities.