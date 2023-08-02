WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has introduced the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act.
The legislation aims to expand eligibility for qualified volunteer emergency responders to participate in federal housing assistance programs.
The bill would expand eligibility for the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program. The Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program assists approved lenders in providing loans to low and middle-income households to help build, rehabilitate, and improve homes in eligible rural areas.
“Rural communities across New York’s 24th District and the country rely on volunteer first responders to keep our communities safe,” Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said in a news release. “The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act will expand federal housing assistance to these dedicated individuals in the communities they serve. Providing housing assistance to volunteer firefighters will help to reduce response times by enabling volunteer firefighters and EMTs to live closer to their stations.”