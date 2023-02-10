WASHINGTON — After a raucous State of the Union Address that broke norms and illicited a live, on-the-floor budget negotiation between President Joseph R. Biden and House Republicans, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to reaffirm a commitment to keep Social Security running.
During his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, President Biden referred to the position taken by some Republicans in the House and Senate, that Social Security and the Medicare and Medicaid programs should “sunset” or expire every five years if not renewed by Congress.
While not a policy platform of the Republican establishment, some Republicans in the Senate have suggested reforms to the program that could weaken it. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, was caught on tape in his 2010 election campaign outright calling for Social Security to sunset, promising to “pull it out by the roots.”
But a majority of Republicans, including many strong conservatives and all members of Republican Congressional leadership have categorically denied any intention to shut down Medicare or Social Security.
On Wednesday, Tenney, R-Cananadigua, representing the 24th District covering western Jefferson County, the Finger Lakes region and part of Western New York, introduced a resolution in Congress to affirm a commitment to protect the Social Security program.
Although nonbinding, the resolution would stand as a statement from all who vote to support it that they will not weaken or shut down the entitlement program in the future, and instead take steps to preserve it for future beneficiaries and future generations.
“This resolution reaffirms House Republicans’ commitment to protecting Social Security for current beneficiaries and future generations to come,” the Congresswoman said in a statement announcing the resolution. “Programs like Social Security and Medicare were lifelines for my parents when they were older, and I will always fight to preserve and strengthen them for seniors, retirees, and future beneficiaries. Joe Biden’s shameful and deliberate deception demonstrates once again how unserious he is about working with Republicans to address the crises facing our nation under his leadership.”
