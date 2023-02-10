Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney at her desk in her new Oswego office, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

WASHINGTON — After a raucous State of the Union Address that broke norms and illicited a live, on-the-floor budget negotiation between President Joseph R. Biden and House Republicans, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to reaffirm a commitment to keep Social Security running.

During his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, President Biden referred to the position taken by some Republicans in the House and Senate, that Social Security and the Medicare and Medicaid programs should “sunset” or expire every five years if not renewed by Congress.

