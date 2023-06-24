Tenney to host webinar on SBA assistance

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigus, will host a webinar on how the Small Business Administration can provide support and assistance to small businesses across New York’s 24th District.
The webinar, scheduled for noon June 28 on the Zoom video conference platform, is open to all constituents in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
The webinar will provide a general overview of the programs and assistance provided by the Small Business Administration as well as information on how constituents can access and utilize them.
The sprawling 24th District includes all of Genesee, Wyoming and Livingston counties, and southern Orleans counties, as it stretches from Niagara County to the state’s North Country.
Those interested in attending the webinar should RSVP by emailing NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov. Participants who register in advance will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on the morning of the event.
The webinar is being hosted as part of Tenney’s monthly webinar series, in which the Congresswoman connects residents of New York’s 24th Congressional District to resources and support at the federal level. This is the sixth webinar Tenney’s office has hosted this year.
Past webinars have included an introduction to constituent services, information on filing taxes with the IRS, passports and federal grants. Recordings of past webinars can be found on Tenney’s website at https://tenney.house.gov/issues/monthly-seminar.