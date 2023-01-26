BUFFALO — A third prize winning Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was purchased in Buffalo for the Jan. 23 Powerball drawing.
The prizewinning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 2:16 am
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60. The Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The Power Play multiplier for Monday’s drawing was 3, which means the third place prize — not including the jackpot — was tripled to $150,000.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
