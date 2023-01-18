YORK — A tractor-trailer that tipped on its side and spilled an estimated 200 gallons of manure closed a portion of Route 63 in the town of York for several hours on Jan. 10.
The tractor-trailer had attempted to pull onto the shoulder and the road. The trailer was too far over on the shoulder and the soft ground gave way beneath the trailer, causing the trailer to tip onto its side, according the Chief Deputy Daniel Rittenhouse of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver sustained minor injuries, Rittenhouse said.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Spill Incidents Database said that 200 gallons of manure were spilled, affecting local soil at 2878 Genesee St., York, where the accident occurred.
The scene of the spill was near Geneseo-York Storage Solutions and RAF Tabtronics.
The spill was reported at noon, according to the database.
Route 63 was closed between River Road and Route 36 for several hours, according to an advisory from NY-ALERT.
The roadway was reopened as of 3:42 p.m., according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, which posted a traffic advisory about the incident on its Facebook page.
