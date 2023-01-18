YORK — A tractor-trailer that tipped on its side and spilled an estimated 200 gallons of manure closed a portion of Route 63 in the town of York for several hours on Jan. 10.

The tractor-trailer had attempted to pull onto the shoulder and the road. The trailer was too far over on the shoulder and the soft ground gave way beneath the trailer, causing the trailer to tip onto its side, according the Chief Deputy Daniel Rittenhouse of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1