Tompkins hosting fraud webinar
WARSAW — Representatives from Tompkins Community Bank will lead a webinar discussion July 13 on how to protect your business from fraud.
The webinar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon.
Topics to be covered include:
n The current risk and threat landscape for businesses as it pertains to payment fraud and fraud prevention.
n Various ways you can pro-actively protect your business.
n Q&A throughout the session.
For more information and to register, go to https://webinar.tompkinsbank.com/business-fraud.