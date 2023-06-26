Tompkins hosting business fraud webinar

Representatives from Tompkins Community Bank will lead a webinar discussion July 13 on how to protect your business from fraud.

The webinar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon.

Topics to be covered include:

n The current risk and threat landscape for businesses as it pertains to payment fraud and fraud prevention.

n Various ways you can pro-actively protect your business.

n Q&A throughout the session.

For more information and to register, go to https://webinar.tompkinsbank.com/business-fraud .

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1