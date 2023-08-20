One top-prize winning ticket for the Aug. 19 Take 5 Midday drawing as sold in Rochester.
The winning ticket, valued at $19,716.50, was sold at Wegmans, 3175 Chili Ave., Rochester.
The winning numbers were 1, 20, 24, 25, 31.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.