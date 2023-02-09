BATAVIA — A Tractor Supply move and expansion is still being proposed for 8727 Lewiston Rd., and a public hearing is set for March 7 at the Town Hall.
The town Planning Board got an update on the plans Tuesday night from Attorney Peter Sorgi of Hopkins, Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC of East Aurora, representing developer Hix Snedeker Companies, LLC. Sorgi said the project is moving along and the developer is working closely with the town Engineering Department, and the county for water hookup.
“We did receive the two area variances we requested from the Zoning Board of Appeals,” Sorgi said. “We’ve obviously applied for site plan approval as well as major subdivision approval. It’s only a four-lot subdivision, which would be a minor subdivision, except it has a public road, which makes it major.”
Sorgi said after SEQR approval, the project would be at a point where it could perhaps get preliminary plan approval.
“I know there’s been some engineering comments ... We’re working on submitting a revised site plan,” Sorgi said at the meeting.
Jasinski suggested the board could consider site plan approval in about two weeks.
Later in the meeting, the board did a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) for the proposal and found that there would be no significant negative environmental impact. While answering questions about specific impacts as part of the SEQR process, the board did say there would be a change to transportation systems. Jasinski said there would be a small impact on the project from that.
The proposed new location would include a road from Lewiston Road running alongside the Tractor Supply building at which a person could turn left into the property.
“There’s been talk about the intersection. Is there going to be a light there,” board Chairwoman Kathy Jasinski asked.
“It’s going to be submitted to DOT (state Department of Transportation),” he said. “At this point, I wouldn’t think so. If the entire parcel gets developed, we’re going to have to do a master plan for the county. I know there’s a traffic study that’s being sent over to DOT for their review. The traffic on Tractor Supply is negligible because it’s not a peak hour where everyone’s in and out, like a restaurant, per se. It feeds off existing traffic, essentially.”
Sorgi said in the future, if other projects come along, the property will come back to the board and the board could re-evaluate those impacts.
Also Tuesday, the board approved the landscaping plan for a proposed 160,000-square-foot warehouse in Gateway II Industrial Park on Call Parkway.
Cole Papsergi of Marathon Engineering presented the plan.
“We had to go in through the engineering a little bit. We did have to make some slight site changes. Part of the engineering comments was to add a fire lane on the west side of the building,” Papasergi said. “To do that and do it efficiently, we had to adjust the building size a little bit, brought it down, made it from an L-shape to a rectangular shape and from two phases to one phase.”
Papasergi said the main items the Planning Board wanted to see in the landscaping plan were some features to break up the facade along the road and to screen the building from view as people were driving along the road.
“We provided some oak trees and some maple trees to really break up that building,” he said. “We’ve actually provided a good mix of different landscaping. Internal to this site, there’s some bioretentions or rain gardens.”
There are some landscaping features that help with stormwater treatment at the site as an additional benefit, rather than just beautifying the site, Papasergi said.
“We’re continuing to work with the town on the engineering comments,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.