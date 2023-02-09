BATAVIA — A Tractor Supply move and expansion is still being proposed for 8727 Lewiston Rd., and a public hearing is set for March 7 at the Town Hall.

The town Planning Board got an update on the plans Tuesday night from Attorney Peter Sorgi of Hopkins, Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC of East Aurora, representing developer Hix Snedeker Companies, LLC. Sorgi said the project is moving along and the developer is working closely with the town Engineering Department, and the county for water hookup.

