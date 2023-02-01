WASHINGTON D.C. — Two New York representatives have been named to the House Agriculture Committee.
The newly-appointed members include Congressmen Nick Langworthy, R-23, and Marc Molinaro, R-19.
The appointments are being praised by the American Dairy Coalition lobbying organization.
