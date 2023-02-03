U.S. delays northern long-eared bat rule

Ann Froschauer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service A hibernating Northern long-eared bat.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is delaying the effective date of the final rule to reclassify the northern long-eared bat from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The agency is extending the effective date by 60 days to March 31.

