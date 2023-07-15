BATAVIA – Registration is open for UDig NY’s third annual Damage Prevention Conference & Expo, which is scheduled Oct. 24 and 25 at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd.
The Damage Prevention Conference & Expo brings together stakeholders from all of the industries involved in the damage prevention process in Upstate New York. Excavators, facility operators, utility locating professionals, government officials, and students pursuing careers in construction or engineering are invited to register for this free event at UDigNY.org/conference.
The 2023 Damage Prevention Conference & Expo will feature educational offerings for excavators and contractors, locating professionals, admin and HR professionals, as well as other specializations. The event will feature the opportunity to earn Certified Excavator in Safe Digging Best Practices (CEP) certification or renewal. Select sessions will also include opportunities to earn Continuing Education credits in a variety of fields.
“We are excited to bring together experts and stakeholders from so many industries to share knowledge and improve damage prevention outcomes, and I can’t imagine a better setting for it than the one provided by Genesee Community College,” said UDig NY Executive Director Kevin Hopper. “If you are working in the construction, locating or utilities industries in Upstate New York, UDig NY’s third annual Damage Prevention Conference & Expo will be an event you do not want to miss, and I encourage you to register as soon as possible.”
In addition to educational sessions, the conference will feature exhibitors, equipment displays, and opportunities to network with professionals in the utilities, excavation, and damage prevention industries.
Registrants who sign up before August 11 (811 Day), 2023, will receive a free conference T-shirt and UDig NY travel mug in their welcome bag when they attend the conference.
UDig NY is the place where all safe digging in Upstate New York starts. The organization provdes the link between property owners and the member facility operators, UDig NY utilizes a contact center and industry-leading software – Exactix – to receive and transmit notifications of intent to dig in the form of underground utility location requests. UDig NY provides you with the tools to place and manage your location requests 24/7/365. UDig NY serves Upstate New York: the geographic region of New York State north of the New York City metropolitan area. New York City and Long Island are covered by New York 811.