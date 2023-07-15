Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.