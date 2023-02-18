WARSAW — A new Wyoming County Underground Railroad history brochure and map is being made available through the Wyoming County Chamber and Tourism office, in conjunction with the Wyoming County Historian’s Office.
Wyoming County made important contributions to the Underground Railroad and abolitionist movement. The new brochure provides a detailed breakdown of the county’s role, along with historic events and important people involved.
The brochure also includes historic pictures from the area, along with a map identifying the locations of the Wyoming County historical societies, museums, and centers where history buffs can find additional information about the area.
The project was a collaboration between the Chamber & Tourism office and County Historian Cindy Amrhein. Funding for a portion of the project was made available through a grant from Wyoming Foundation.
“This project is a culmination of multi-years of work by our office and the Wyoming County Historian,” said Eric Szucs, Director of Tourism & Marketing for Wyoming County, in a news release. “Wyoming County has significant ties to the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement. It is important that we share our incredible story, as it is a substantial part of our history and a defining moment in the history of our community.”
“The first map of this kind was first created in 2004 when it was proposed to the tourism office by George Anna Almeter of the Warsaw Historical Society,” said Cindy Amrhein, Wyoming County Historian. “A committee of all the historians and museums from across the county came together to get it done. Now, almost 20 years later, it was time for a refreshed look at this project and an update, as our involvement in this part of history is one of the things visitors are most interested in.”
About 10,000 Underground Railroad brochures have been produced. They will be made available at the Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism office in Warsaw, and at historical societies throughout the county.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.