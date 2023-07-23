GENESEE FALLS — One of the vehicles in Saturday’s collision at Route 19A and Denton Corners Road that sent 8 people to area hospitals had more one more person in it than the vehicle has seats for, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said this morning.
Six people from the vehicle and two from the second vehicle involved were taken to hospitals, two for critical, serious injuries.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about 1:48 p.m. to find vehicle occupants with multiple, serious physical injuries.
The collision closed Route 19A between Devaney and Route 39 for about three hours.
Following investigation at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office determined a 2019 Honda Odyssey driven by Shilah Muhit, 43, of Queens, was headed east on Denton Corners Road. According to witnesses, Muhit failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Muhit proceeded into the intersection and into the path of an oncoming southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Both vehicles collided within the intersection.
“Muhit was found to have nine total occupants in her eight-occupant vehicle. A child, age 10, was found to have been in the vehicle with no seatbelt, and two other adults were found to have been seated in the vehicle without seatbelts,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Six occupants from the Odyssey were transported to hospitals, including two who were admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, for what the Sheriff’s Office described as “critical serious injuries.” The other four occupants were treated by Wyoming County Community Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two occupants from the Silverado were also treated by Wyoming County Community Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the driver of the Silverado.
Muhit was cited for failure to yield right-of-way at stop sign and passenger under age 12 — improper/no restraint. Two adult passengers were also cited for no seatbelt.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management and New York State Park Police assisted with traffic control. Wyoming County Emergency Management, Castile Ambulance, Gainesville Ambulance, Pike Ambulance, Pike Fire Department, Silver Springs Ambulance, Perry Ambulance, Nunda Ambulance, Monroe Ambulance, and Eddy’s Collision also assisted at the scene.