The New York Farm Bureau called on federal regulators to uphold the legal definition of milk and adhere to current labelling laws and regulations to protect the integrity of dairy products and offer consumers clear and accurate information about the food they are purchasing.
“Truth in labeling” was one of the legislative priorities identified this spring by the Farm Bureau.
Several plant-based products use the words “milk, yogurt and cheese” looking to capitalize on the health benefits of dairy while not containing any dairy ingredients, the Farm Bureau said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking comments on its Draft Guidance on Labeling of Plant-Based Milk Alternatives through July 31. The document recommends the manufacturers of plant-based milk alternatives voluntarily provide a nutrition statement on their product labels.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher submitted comments to the FDA asking that the FDA amend its draft guidance on the labeling of plant-based milk alternative to prohibit the use of “milk” or other dairy terms on non-dairy substitutes unless products follow proper use of imitation terminology, as defined by existing law. This would follow the fashion similar to the labeling of imitation milk beverage products in other countries such as Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom.
“The nutritional components of milk are essential to its definition,” Fisher said in his comments. “Non-dairy products labeled as milk that lack the foundational nutritive components of milk can be misleading and harmful. Consumers know the healthiness of dairy labels such as ‘milk’ and may infer that any product bearing this term possesses the same or an equivalent nutritional profile.
Milk is a food product with a Standard of Identity (SOI) first established in regulation in 1939. However, the FDA failed to enforce the SOI as makers of nut and plant-based alternatives began marketing their products as “milk” through the use of the term, packaging and design, and grocery store location, the Farm Bureau said.
Many consumers also do not realize the nutritional differences between those products and milk from a dairy cow, according to the Farm Bureau.
“It is critical that the FDA act to rebrand non-dairy products and maintain the integrity of real dairy products not only for consumer confidence in milk and dairy products but to provide market and economic benefits for New York’s dairy farms,” Fisher said.
The American Dairy Coalition, a national lobbying organization, was critical of the FDA Guidance Document’s recommendation to allow voluntary nutrition information.
“The voluntary statement is totally inadequate,” ADC CEO Laurie Fischer said in a statement. “The FDA Draft Guidance is business-as-usual for the companies making imposter products that have enjoyed two decades of non-enforcement and billions of dollars in annual profit at the expense of dairy farmers and consumers while the FDA has looked the other way, ignoring its own Standards of Identity for Milk.”
The ADC is calling on national and state organizations and individual dairy farmers to comment by July 31 on the Draft Guidance, and ask the FDA to enforce its current “Standards of Identity on Milk” and only allow real milk products to be labeled as milk.
“It is wrong for consumers to be led down this path by the agency that is supposed to ensure their safety and guard against mislabeling,” Fischer said.
–––
To comment on the FDA Draft Guidance go to https://www.regulations.gov. The docket number if FDA-2023-D-0451-0002.