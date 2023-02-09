WETHERSFIELD — A Gainesville man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the manure tanker he was driving collided another manure truck.
Mark Ikeler 59, was westbound on Route 78, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said. A second truck driven southbound on Hermitage Road by George Foote, 72, of Gainesville was about to turn left to go east on Route 78.
As Foote’s vehicle moved into the road, Ikeler’s tanker struck its rear before hitting a guardrail and rolling over.
“The truck on Hermitage pulled out, kind of in front of the other truck, and the other truck came by and clipped his bumper, and then went off the road, (and) guard rail and flipped into the ditch,” said Sheriff David Linder.
Ikeler was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was called in at 2:24 p.m.
Foote was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
“He was checked out on scene and taken to the hospital for a DOT (Department of Transportation) physical,” Linder said.
About 6,000 gallons of manure spilled from the tanker which flipped, along with about 65 gallons of hydraulic oil and 10 gallons of diesel fuel, said Wyoming County Fire Coordinator William Streicher on Thursday. The manure, fuel and oil flowed into nearby East Koy Creek.
The bulk of the spill was cleaned up by Wednesday night, he said. The entire cleanup was expected to be finished Thursday.
Route 78 was closed for several hours after the accident. It was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
Firefighters and rescue personnel from Gainesville and Eagle responded to the scene, as did Wyoming County Emergency Services and deputies, New York State Police, Monroe Ambulance, Valley Sales and Service, DMR Towing and Wyco Construction.
Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.
