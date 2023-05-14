DANSVILLE – UR Medicine Noyes Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
“We received perhaps the best survey findings in our existence, and the surveyors could not have been more complimentary of the dedication, transparency, and commitment to improvement demonstrated by our entire staff,” Dr. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of UR Medicine Noyes Health, said in a news release. “We received a full 3-year recertification and significant kudos and congratulations from Joint Commission surveyors for exemplary performance.”
Noyes Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site review in January. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
Joint Commission surveyors specifically called out the Dialysis Center team, noting the commitment for quality and safety for exceeding national standards.
The pharmacy team was recognized for its medication reconciliation program for patients at time of discharge, a national best practice example they intend to share with other facilities. The antibiotic stewardship committee was called out for well-exceeding national standards and exemplary performance and documentation.
“The surveyors also commented on the positivity and morale of the staff and the comments they heard from staff and the board on the significant improvements in staff morale over the last two years emerging from the pandemic,” said Teeters. “They commented how rare this has been in their recent surveys, and how positive all of you were and committed to this health system and its success as well as to the health of our community.”
UR Medicine Noyes Health previously received Hospital Accreditation in 2020 and 2017.
The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. Accreditation is for a three-year period.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, accreditation and certification operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend UR Medicine Noyes Health for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”
In January, UR Medicine Noyes Health earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Center Certification. The designation is a collaboration between the Joint Commission and the American Heart/American Stroke Association.
More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission. In addition, about 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website at https://www.jointcommission.org/.