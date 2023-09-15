ALBANY — The USDA-NASS has released the crop production forecast for September, National Agricultural Statistics Service officials said in a news release.
The latest survey was conducted during the last week of August and the first week of September.
Corn production is forecast at 99.2 million bushels, up 23% from 2022.
Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are forecast to average 164 bushels per acre, up from the 2022 average.
Area harvested for grain is forecast at 605 thousand acres, up 5% from 2022.