ALBANY — New York egg production totaled 151.6 million during December 2022, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics.
The total represented a 1 percent increase compared to the same time the previous year. The total number of layers averaged 5.75 million, down 1 percent from the previous year.
December egg production per 100 layers was 2,636 eggs, up 2 percent from December 2021.
In comparison, Pennsylvania egg production totaled 674.7 million during December 2022, down 17 percent from last year. Production included 628.1 million table eggs, and 46.6 million hatching eggs.
The total number of layers during December 2022 averaged about 25.9 million, down 15 percent from last year. December egg production per 100 layers was 2,603 eggs, down 3 percent from December 2021.
