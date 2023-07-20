USDA to measure quarterly bee colony loss
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the United States. The next Quarterly Colony Loss survey will be conducted during July 2023. This survey collects information about colony inventory and loss from around 500 producers with honeybee colonies in the Northeastern Region of the United States.
“The information from these surveys directly impacts our region’s beekeepers and honey producers,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office.
“Beekeepers and producers can use the survey results when making business plans and marketing decisions. Cooperative Extensions use the data to provide needed outreach and education and State Departments and Agencies of Agriculture use the information to set insurance values,” added Whetstone.
To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews. NASS publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies report, which will be available on Aug. 1. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.