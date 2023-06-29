HARRISBURG, Pa. — Potato producers and agribusinesses are being encouraged to respond to the USDA’s Annual Potato Processing survey.
Potato processors make up a significant share of the United States economy, officials said in a news release. In recent years, the majority of potatoes grown within the U.S. were used for processing, and most potato exports consisted of processed potatoes.
The survey results will be used to establish final USDA statistics about the 2022 potato crop processing for official processing states. Data collected includes the total quantity of potatoes processed as chips, frozen french fries, other frozen, starch, flour, other dehydrated potatoes, canned potatoes, and other potato products.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service will collect data for the survey online, by mail, and by phone.
NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in the Sept. 27 annual potatoes publication. It will be available on the USDA-NASS website at nass.usda.gov/publications.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.