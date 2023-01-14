ALBANY — The New York State Department of Labor, in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services, announced this week all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
Legislation signed in November now requires the poster to be displayed in an area accessible to all employees in the workplace. The poster provides information on how to access several veteran resources, including mental health and substance abuse assistance, training and workforce services, tax benefits, legal resources, and more.