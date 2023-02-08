BATAVIA — A warrant was issued last week for a Rochester man who led police on a high-speed chase through two counties while driving a stolen car.
Zachary P. Hursh, 37, was supposed to appear in Genesee County Court to be sentenced but failed to show up.
Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini issued a warrant for his arrest.
Hursh stole a 2017 Honda Civic from Rochester and was parked at Horseshoe Lake and Sanders roads in Stafford the night of Dec. 1.
A state Department of Environmental Conservation officer investigating a violation activated her lights to stop and talk to the driver, but the Civic sped off.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies arrived and deployed spike strips, which failed to stop Hursh, who continued driving along Route 237 through Byron and into Clarendon, Orleans County.
Hursh turned onto Glidden Road, where he lost control of the car, crashing into a street sign and utility post.
Hursh and a passenger, Alexander D. Scheg, 27, of Byron, ran. A third person, Jason R. Schmeer, 41, of Rochester was taken into custody.
n Daniel W. Knauss, 52, was sentenced to two years in state prison for injuring a state trooper and attacking other officers investigating a domestic dispute in September.
Knauss, of Pavilion, also will be on one year of post-release supervision.
n Kaleb Bozien, 23, of Lockport and formerly of Bergen, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 365 days in jail for criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal contempt of court.
He had been charged with eight counts of third-degree rape, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree criminal contempt of court for violating orders of protection and three counts of felony aggravated family offense.
All of those charges but the criminal contempt were previously dismissed.
n Colin R. Wickings, 28, of Bergen successfully completed an interim term of probation and was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to first-degree sexual abuse and plead guilty to second-degree sexual abuse.
He was placed on probation for six years.
Wickings was first arrested in 2018 and charged with sexually abusing a girl under age 10 and a boy under 7.
