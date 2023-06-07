Brett Sobieraski is honoring fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony "Maz" Mazurkiewicz's sacrifice and raising money for his family by running marathons across eight states.
Sobieraski came through Batavia on Wednesday. He will continue across Genesee County on Thursday. His mission ends Sunday in Rochester where a special ceremony will also take place.
Mazurkiewicz, a graduate of Avon High School, was killed in the line of duty on July 21st, 2022. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the elite Tactical Unit that has the number designator of “8”.
Maz is survived by his wife Lynn, 4 children, 3 grandchildren, his parents, a sister and brother. He served 29 years with the RPD and was looking forward to his retirement.