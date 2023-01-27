Work to modernize and extend the life of the lift bridge over the Erie Canal on Route 98 in Albion is continuing.
On Friday, portions of the bridge were dismantled.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 2:42 pm
The project will modernize and extend the lifespan of this important structure, which was built in 1914. The bridge will be dismantled during construction. Individual trusses will be lifted and placed in a lot adjacent to the Erie Canal, where the rehabilitation work will occur. When work is complete, it will be moved back into place.
Due to the nature of this work -- which began in mid-November -- the roadway will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for roughly 18 months.