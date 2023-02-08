ATTICA — Intense flames destroyed a house during a Tuesday morning fire at a Maxon Road residence.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at 1291 Maxon Road in blustery weather. The Bennington Fire Department’s assistant chief was first on the scene and arrived to find the residence half-engulfed.

Fully engulfed structure fire on Maxon Rd. in Attica on Tuesday February 7, 2023.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.