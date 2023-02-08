ATTICA — Intense flames destroyed a house during a Tuesday morning fire at a Maxon Road residence.
The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at 1291 Maxon Road in blustery weather. The Bennington Fire Department’s assistant chief was first on the scene and arrived to find the residence half-engulfed.
More units arrived on-scene but water supply became an issue after one of the fire trucks experienced a mechanical issue and needed to be swapped out.
“By the time we got water supply set up, it was too far gone with the wind blowing the way it is,” said Bennington Fire Chief Brandon Zymowski “Mechanical issues arise all the time but with this one we needed to pull a truck out and put another truck in, which takes time. Time is valuable when you’ve got a fire being driven by wind.”
Manpower was also a challenge given the time the fire occurred.
Smoke from the fire was visible several miles away. It appeared nobody was home when the fire occurred and no injuries were reported, according to initial reports Tuesday morning at the scene.
An investigation was set to begin later that morning.
Units from Bennington, Attica, Cowlesville, Varysburg, Sheldon, Darien and Alexander responded to the scene, with the Wyoming Hook & Ladder Company on standby.
