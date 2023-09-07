Batavia Downs officials presented representatives from the Make-A-Wish Foundation with $10,379 check from 2023 Summer Concert Series chair rental on Thursday.
Latest News
- WATCH: Batavia Downs donates to Make-a-Wish
- ‘Java with Joe E.’ will discuss John Gardner
- New themed train rides coming to R&GVRR museum
- Civil War Roundtable to discuss Lincoln assassination
- Chicken barbecue will support area charities
- CCE of Genesee County sets open house
- Blues come to Hemlock: Carolyn Wonderland headlines WNY Blues Society Festival
- Classes off and running at Batavia city schools