Western Region Off Track Betting (WROTB) and Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by staff from WNY Heroes, Inc as they were presented with a check for $3000. These proceeds were from this past Saturday's 5K event. Thursday June 22, 2023.

Western Region Off Track Betting (WROTB) and Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by staff from WNY Heroes, Inc as they were presented with a check for $3000. These proceeds were from this past Saturday's 5K event. Thursday June 22, 2023.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.