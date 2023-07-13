Batavia Downs announced Thursday that is would sponsor local K-9 law enforcement units with unclaimed prize money. Genesee County and Batavia Police Department will use the funds to help fund its K-9 programs.
Latest News
- WATCH: Batavia Downs sponsoring police K-9 units
- Town of Murray supervisor charged with driving truck at employee
- Expanded edition of Oatka Festival returns Saturday, Sunday
- Famed choir to perform in Warsaw
- Great White replaces Skid Row Friday in Batavia Downs Summer Concert Series
- The Bard is back in town: Shake on the Lake summer tour begins Friday
- National Grid moves line out of STAMP’s way
- Letchworth Central School starts process to replace ‘Indians’ mascot
Online Poll
Who's your top 'Dog for the Week #6 games?
The Daily News will sit down with your top performance player from the Week #6 Batavia Muckdogs games and talk baseball! Keep an eye out for our Week #7 poll, running next week (Tuesday - Friday)!
You voted: