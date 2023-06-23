Video highlights from the 141st annual Commencement of Batavia High School on Friday June 23, 2023, at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia.
Latest News
- Speed Week campaign nets more than 20,000 tickets
- Two men injured in head-on crash
- Man pleads guilty in Java home invasion
- Wyoming County Chamber elects board of directors
- Tenney to host webinar on SBA assistance
- Biden order aims to protect, expand contraception access
- Open-government coalition seeks expanded viewing options for public meetings
- Group effort enhances Byron-Bergen Central School’s nature trail