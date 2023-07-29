The hits kept coming Friday night in the demolition derby at the Genesee County Fair. Here are some video highlights from Daily News videographer Mark Gutman:
Latest News
- Proposed STAMP force main project draws Orleans County concern
- WATCH: Genesee County Fair Demolition Derby
- Former prison inmates get ID cards
- Recess arrives with Schumer touting contrast with the House
- Honor student to compete in the 2023 Miss New York Teen USA pageant
- Feathered Friends: Don’t let summer’s beauty get away
- Gone fishin’: Scouts complete fly fishing badge at Attica Reservoir
- Flood watch includes GLOW region