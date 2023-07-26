The 2023 Genesee County Fair is in full swing at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on East Main Street Road in Batavia. Here are some video highlights from Tuesday's fair parade:
Latest News
- WATCH: Genesee County Fair Parade
- Counties hire ex-state attorney general Dennis Vacco for OTB lawsuit
- May the Bard be with you: Shake on the Lake offers irreverent look at Shakespeare’s complete works
- Did you get COVID but never feel sick? New study hints at why
- Radon test kits offered at Genesee fair
- Police report for July 26
- Report of brawl at wedding unsubstantiated
- Car Show attracts classic vehicles
Online Poll
Who's your top 'Dog for the Week #8 games?
The Daily News will sit down with your top performance player from the Week #8 Batavia Muckdogs games and talk baseball! We'd like to thank everyone who participated in our polls this season!
You voted: