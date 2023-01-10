ALBANY (TNS) — Affordable housing, mental health and public safety are at the heart of Gov. Hochul’s grand vision for New York’s future.

The Democratic governor, fresh off of winning a closer-than-anticipated election and securing a full term in office, outlined her policy goals and priorities in a sweeping State of the State address on Tuesday that detailed an ambitious housing plan and focused on creating economic opportunities and combating crime.

January 10, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1

